Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Target Price at GBX 861.43

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LON BOY opened at GBX 984.50 ($12.86) on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 988 ($12.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 905.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 844.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.84%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

