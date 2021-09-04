Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target at $38.17

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.15. 4,848,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,782. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

