Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target at $55.54

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,960,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

