Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $28.14

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.