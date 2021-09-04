Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $42.79

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SNCY opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,463,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,539,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

