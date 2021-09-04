Brokerages Set Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Price Target at $20.30

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YSG stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.