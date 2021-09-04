Brokers Set Expectations for Indivior PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Indivior in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indivior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.18. Indivior has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

