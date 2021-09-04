Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,680.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,680 ($35.01) and last traded at GBX 2,680 ($35.01), with a volume of 31916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,490 ($32.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £415.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,387.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,196.77.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

