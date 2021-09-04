BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC raised BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.46.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 449.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after buying an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

