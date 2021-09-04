BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.710-$7.935 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.54 billion.BRP also updated its FY22 guidance to CAD8.25-9.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.46.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $6.31 on Friday, reaching $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 254,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,067. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

