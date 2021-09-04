BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP to C$122.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.50.

DOO stock opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.06. BRP has a 12-month low of C$61.35 and a 12-month high of C$126.42. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

