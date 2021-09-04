BSCView 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $194,294.70 and $22.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00140719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00167600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.31 or 0.07993090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,317.79 or 1.00315117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.16 or 0.00825690 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

