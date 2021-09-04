Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PPL by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 9.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 35,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

