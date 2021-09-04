Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $230,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $58.77 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

