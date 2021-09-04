Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

