Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 907 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $429.65 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

