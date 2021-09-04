Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

