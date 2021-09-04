Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PAVmed by 89.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $716.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

