Burney Co. Buys 364 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Burney Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

