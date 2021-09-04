Burney Co. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 150,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

