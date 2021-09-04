Burney Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,623,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,539,000 after acquiring an additional 90,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

