Burney Co. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 80,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

