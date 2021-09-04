Burney Co. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

PFG opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

