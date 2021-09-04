Burney Co. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,991 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

