Burney Co. Purchases 515 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Burney Co. lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

