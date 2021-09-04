Burney Co. Sells 5,465 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 615,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $24,499,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

