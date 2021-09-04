C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $45.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $105,822,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,771,297 shares of company stock worth $346,156,495 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.