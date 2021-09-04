C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $96.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $167.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 89.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.23. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,560,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,771,297 shares of company stock worth $346,156,495 in the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

