Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 979.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 353,727 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 124.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 531,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 69.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.81 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

