CAE (NYSE:CAE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts predict that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

