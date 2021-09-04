Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.36.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

