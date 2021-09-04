Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 6.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 45,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,637,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 4.21.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
