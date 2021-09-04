Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 6.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 45,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,637,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 4.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth $299,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 370.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 69,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

