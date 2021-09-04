Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$158.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.40.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$159.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$135.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$137.24. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$160.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

