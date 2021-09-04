Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector peform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.50 to C$39.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.02.

CWB opened at C$36.34 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.72 and a one year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

