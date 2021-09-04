Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 72.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 105,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 37,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

