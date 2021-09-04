Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 81,050 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

GOLD traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,241,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,252,559. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.