Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,050 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises 1.3% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $43,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

CCEP stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 931,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

