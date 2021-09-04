Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,071 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $27,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 463,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,667,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

