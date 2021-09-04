Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 1,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.77. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

