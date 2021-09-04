Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

CM stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

