Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after buying an additional 82,099 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $177.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

