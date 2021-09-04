Capital Analysts LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvve by 126.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVVE stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $225.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

