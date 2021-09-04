Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

