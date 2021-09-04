Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 791 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 387,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30.

