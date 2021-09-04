Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.68. 383,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

