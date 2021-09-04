Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 192 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Prologis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.99. 2,520,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

