Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 23 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $455.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.