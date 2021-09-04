Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 262.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 9,899,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,350,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

