Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.37. 1,664,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.54. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

