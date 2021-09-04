Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 85,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $77.26. 6,630,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,188,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

